By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are reporting significant delays on the Bay Bridge due to a “police incident” Friday.

Two westbound lanes of the bridge are closed due to the police response. Delays are being reported in both directions.

As of 3 p.m., the Maryland Department of Transportation reported westbound traffic was backed up for 10 miles to Queenstown and eastbound traffic was backed up for five miles nearly to Route 70 in Annapolis.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said drivers should expect for there to be no two-way operation during the afternoon rush hour.

