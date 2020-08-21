CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Falls, Hospitalizations Flat As Case Total Approaches 103K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the past several months, health officials have said wear your mask, wash your hands and no large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, some officials are taking action against those rule breakers.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized the power to be shut off at Bryce Hall’s Hollywood Hills rental home after he allegedly ignored coronavirus protocols and continued hosting massive house parties despite repeated warnings.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Hall is an Ellicott City native and TikTok influencer.

Garcetti announced more than two weeks ago he had the right to shut off power to anyone who violated coronavirus protocols.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

