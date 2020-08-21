CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Falls, Hospitalizations Flat As Case Total Approaches 103K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trash and recycling are not routinely being picked up because of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.

But for now, there’s a temporary solution to the problem.

Some Baltimore City Residents Forced To Bring Trash To Drop-Off Centers Due To Collection Delays Caused By COVID-19 Pandemic

Several dumpsters were placed in the city at various intersections for recycling drop-offs. The dumpsters will stay until the staffing issues at the Department of Public Works is sorted out.

For now, these dumpsters are only in District One, but the Department of Public Works said they’re working on getting dumpsters out to the city’s other districts.

