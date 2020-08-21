Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent in July, preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor Friday shows.
The state added 53,900 jobs in July, reducing the unemployment rate from 8.3 to 7.6 percent. Nationwide, the unemployment rate sits at 10.2 percent.
Maryland’s unemployment rate is below neighboring states, the data shows. Delaware and Pennsylvania sit at 10.4 percent unemployment, while Virginia saw eight percent unemployment in July. Washington, D.C.’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, sits at 8.4 percent.
Just under half of Maryland’s job growth in July came from the leisure and hospitality industry, while the education and health services sectors saw slight job losses.