BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles infielder Chris Davis has been placed on the 10-day injured reserve list, the team said Friday.
Davis is suffering from tendonitis in his left knee.
Stepping in for Davis and making his Major League debut will be infielder Ryan Mountcastle, who is being recalled from the Alternate Training Site at Double-A Bowie.
