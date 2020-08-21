LARUEL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County have arrested a man who they say assaulted a woman and then hit her with a vehicle.

According to police, Steven Dontrell Smith, 27, was arrested Friday in Washington D.C.

He has been charged in a warrant with attempted murder, assault and kidnapping.

The victim, a 27-year-old acquaintance of the suspect, was located separately. She was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injures.

Police shared two surveillance videos of the assault on social media asking for the public’s help in

identifying the suspect, victim or the vehicle.

Police received a tip on August 20 that led them to locate the vehicle in a neighboring jurisdiction.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Smith as the suspect. The vehicle, an Audi Q5, was determined to have been stolen in another state in July.

The incident happened around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday at a McDonald’s restaurant in the 10000 block of Washington Boulevard. Police said they got a report of a woman being assaulted by a man in a vehicle.

Officers later determined the two had been fighting inside the vehicle. The woman then got out of the vehicle, at which point the man briefly left before driving directly at the woman, hitting her and another vehicle, according to police.

Police said the man then dragged the woman into the SUV and drove away.

Additional charges against Smith are pending.