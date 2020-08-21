Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group is painting another Black Lives Matter mural on a Baltimore street on Friday.
The latest mural is on East Fayette Street near City Hall. Similar murals have been painted near Patterson Park and on North Charles Street.
The group plans to finish painting by 5 p.m. Friday and hold an unveiling ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Fayette Street will be closed between Gay and Holliday streets until 9 p.m. Saturday.