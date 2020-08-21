PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Investigators are looking into the causes of two fires at commercial buildings in Anne Arundel County since Wednesday.
The first fire happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Headquarters Commercial Center in the 400 block of Headquarters Drive in Millersville. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke in the hallways and later a fire in a storage area.
It took 47 firefighters 40 minutes to bring the fire under control, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a news release.
No injuries were reported and a monetary estimate of damages was not available.
On Thursday evening, firefighters responded to a blaze at a building in the 300 block of Magothy Beach Road in Pasadena. Callers reported the siding on an attached two-story building with apartments had melted.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found fire and smoke in the attic of the building. Forty firefighters were able to put out the flames in 20 minutes.
One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene, the fire department said.