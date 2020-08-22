Comments
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in White Marsh on Friday night.
Police were called just before midnight to the 5400 block of Kenwood Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man had been shot in the upper body.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.