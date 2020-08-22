Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in southwest Baltimore on Friday night.
Police were called around 10:13 p.m. to the 3400 block of Violetville Lane for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
Medics took the victims to area hospitals.
According to police, one of the victims, a 20-year-old man, died as a result of his injures.
There is no word yet on the other victim’s injury.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.