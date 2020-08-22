CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, Case Total Surpasses 103K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a new piece of art in downtown Baltimore.

People spent days painting the message “Black Lives Matter” on East Fayette Street.

Organizers hosted an unveiling event on Saturday to showcase the new mural.

Leaders say this is not just a piece of art or a symbol, it’s about a mission.

“We can tear down all the statues that we want to, but until we change that… statues in our state capitols, in our city halls… nothing will change,” Delegate Nick Mosby said.

Similar murals have been painted near Patterson Park and on North Charles Street.

