ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland decreased slightly as the state surpassed 103,000 confirmed cases, new data released by the Department of Health Saturday morning shows.

According to state data, 441 people are currently hospitalized as a result of the virus, down 14 from Friday. 343 people are in acute care, while 98 are in intensive care.

Officials are reporting 103,523 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.09 percent, up from 3.08 percent Friday.

When it comes to deaths, 3,546 Marylanders have died due to the virus.

A total of 1,751,515 tests have been conducted across the state with 1,116,918 results returning negative.

Maryland officials are reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results are still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

A breakdown of cases:

By County

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 367 (20)

Anne Arundel – 7,922 (220) 10*

Baltimore City – 13,897 (433) 16*

Baltimore County – 14,585 (563) 23*

Calvert – 759 (27) 1*

Caroline – 477 (3)

Carroll – 1,638 (116) 3*

Cecil – 757 (30) 1*

Charles – 2,250 (91) 2*

Dorchester – 427 (5)

Frederick – 3,321 (116) 7*

Garrett – 61

Harford – 2,285 (66) 3*

Howard – 4,192 (111) 6*

Kent – 254 (22) 1*

Montgomery – 19,385 (775) 39*

Prince George’s – 25,343 (754) 23*

Queen Anne’s – 512 (25) 1*

St. Mary’s – 1,077 (52)

Somerset – 176 (3)

Talbot – 436 (4)

Washington – 1,207 (32)

Wicomico – 1,442 (46)

Worcester – 753 (21) 1*

Residential data is not available for 11 people who died and 2 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 3,716

10-19: 7,119 (1)

20-29: 18,459 (23) 1*

30-39: 19,361 (46) 6*

40-49: 17,222 (116) 3*

50-59: 15,338 (286) 16*

60-69: 10,486 (576) 12*

70-79: 6,397 (879) 25*

80+: 5,425 (1,616) 75*

Age data is not available (3) *1

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African American: 33,135 (1,453) 53*

Asian: 1,895 (131) 6*

White: 23,139 (1,501) 67*

Hispanic: 25,184 (412) 10*

Other: 4,530 (38)

Racial demographics are not available for 15,640 patients and 11 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 54,686 (1,742) 72*

Male: 48,837 (1,804) 67*

