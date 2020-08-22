Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot in the head on Saturday night in north Baltimore.
Police were called shortly after 9 p.m. to the 5400 block of Lothian Road for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
Due to the victim’s injuries Homicide detectives have been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.