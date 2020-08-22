Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot Saturday afternoon in southwest Baltimore.
Police responded to the 1500 block of North Ellamont Street shortly past noon after hearing several gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old pregnant woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and buttocks, and a graze wound to the torso.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word yet on her condition.
Investigators believe the pregnant woman was walking in the area when she heard the gunshots and realized she had been shot.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.