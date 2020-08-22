BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of protestors rallied outside of Baltimore’s main post office along East Fayette Street on Saturday morning.

They say they’re effort is to “save the post office.”

“Who would have thought that two months before our election, we would be protesting to save our mail right now,” said protester Denise Gilmore. “We can’t let them steal this election, it’s too important”

Demonstrators say the rally is in response to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decision to issue a series of directives leading to the delay of mail ahead of the November election.

“What’s happening right now with voters’ suppression is an assault on our democracy,” said Gilmore. “We got to stand up and do something about that.”

City Council President Brandon Scott was among those in the crowd speaking out.

“We know the safest way for people to exercise the most basic American right is voting,” Scott said. “And to do it by mail, to have an attack on the postal service at this time is sheerly a political, and what I call a haymaker move by the president, because its voter suppression.”

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh tells WJZ six sorting machines have been taken offline in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County after budget cuts to the post office.

Demonstrators say they’re concerned about the upcoming election after learning hundreds of mail sorting machines were removed in states across the nation.

“These are the states that are going to decide our presidential election,” Gilmore said. “It smells and looks a lot like a concerted effort to voter suppression and cheat this election.”

On Friday, DeJoy said he’s “extremely confident” the postal service will be able to ensure mailed ballots sent seven days before Election Day will be processed and counted.

“We will scour every plan to date each night leading up to Election Day,” DeJoy said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and recent changes in the postal service, demonstrators say they won’t let it get in the way of of voting.