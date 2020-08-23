CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As State Surpasses 104K Total Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating in east Baltimore after two men were shot in the legs earlier Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Belair Road at around 1:19 p.m., where they found a crime scene- but no victims.

Moments later, they were advised of walk-in shooting victims at an area hospital.

When they arrived at the hospital they found two 25-year-old men both suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs. They are both in stable condition.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

