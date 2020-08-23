ESSEX, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are asking for help finding a vehicle that hit a pedestrian in the Essex area Saturday Night.
Police say just before 10p.m. an adult male crossed the northbound lanes of Route 702 near Middleborough Road against the pedestrian signal when he was struck by a metallic green 2007 or 2008 Nissan Titan or Nissan Armada traveling north on Route 702.
The vehicle made no attempt to stop and continued driving on Route 702.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the vehicle will have damage to the front headlight, the area below the headlight, and the passenger’s side mirror.
Police have released these pictures of what the vehicle model looks like but they are not of the actual vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
