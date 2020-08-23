PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for two missing boys who were last seen in the Parkville area.
Adam Martinez, 11, and Javon Martinez, 13, were last seen at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Edgewood Road.
Adam Martinez is four feet tall and weighs 80 pounds, police said. He was wearing black sweatpants and a white shirt and has a short haircut.
Javon Martinez is also four feet tall and 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a shirt and khaki pants and has curly hair.
Anyone who sees the boys should call 911.