ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A kitten that fell into a 4″ pipe drain was rescued by Annapolis Fire earlier Sunday afternoon.
The department was dispatched for an animal rescue at around 1:25 p.m.
Today at 1:25pm #AnnapolisFire was dispatched for an animal rescue. Crews found a kitten that fell into a 4” pipe drain. The crew freed the kitten within 15 minutes after arriving on location. E35’s crew bathed and dried the kitten before handing the kitten over to its owner. pic.twitter.com/X1MdtGLvtF
— Annapolis Fire Dept (@AnnapolisFire) August 23, 2020
The crew freed the kitchen within 15 minutes.
They bathed and dried the kitten before handing the kitten back to its owner.