CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As State Surpasses 104K Total Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A kitten that fell into a 4″ pipe drain was rescued by Annapolis Fire earlier Sunday afternoon.

The department was dispatched for an animal rescue at around 1:25 p.m.

The crew freed the kitchen within 15 minutes.

They bathed and dried the kitten before handing the kitten back to its owner.

