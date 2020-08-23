CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As State Surpasses 104K Total Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kim Klacik, the Republican running for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, will speak during the first night of the Republican National Convention, according to a Trump campaign announcement Sunday.

Klacik has sparked national attention several times, including when she documented Baltimore blight last summer, causing President Trump to call the city “rat-infested” and blaming then-Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Her new ad for her congressional race went viral recently as well, seen and shared by hundreds of thousands of people.

The four-night event will include Vice President Mike Pence speaking at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

