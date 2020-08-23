BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kim Klacik, the Republican running for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, will speak during the first night of the Republican National Convention, according to a Trump campaign announcement Sunday.
Klacik has sparked national attention several times, including when she documented Baltimore blight last summer, causing President Trump to call the city “rat-infested” and blaming then-Congressman Elijah Cummings.
Her new ad for her congressional race went viral recently as well, seen and shared by hundreds of thousands of people.
BIG THANKS to all those who made some noise on my behalf!
I WILL be speaking Monday night at the #RNCConvention2020.
Truly amazing. God is GOOD 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pggrmhiMWp
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 23, 2020
The four-night event will include Vice President Mike Pence speaking at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.