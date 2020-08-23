Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 27-year-old Frederick man who was last seen in Baltimore.
The Frederick Police Department said Brandon James Capezio was last seen in the 3800 block of Frederick Avenue in Baltimore on August 13.
Capezio is five-foot-nine, has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 170 pounds and has a star tattoo under his left eye.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-600-2102 or submit an anonymous tip at 301-600-TIPS (8477) or by text at 240-674-TIPS. Tips can also be emailed to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.