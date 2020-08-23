OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A Morgan State University football player died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 795 in Baltimore County Saturday night.

Maryland State Police said Jordan Cofield was riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on northbound I-795 near the Owings Mills Boulevard exit when he lost control, went off the road and hit a guardrail. He died at the scene.

His mother on Facebook wrote Sunday, “My heart is extremely heavy and my soul is crushed- Rest in Peace my son, my heartbeat, my love,”

In a statement, the university said Cofield, a junior, was a wide receiver on the football team and also on the track and field team. He was studying business administration and had been on the Dean’s List and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

His coach tweeted, “It’s a very, very sad day for our football program, we are in shock with the news of Jordan Cofield’s passing,” calling him a tremendous student-athlete and teammate.

“On behalf of the entire Morgan State University community and the Department of Athletics we are heartbroken at the loss of Jordan,” athletic director Edward Scott said in the statement. “This is a very difficult loss for the Bear family and we are extremely saddened. Jordan was an outstanding young man who touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the Cofield family, Jordan’s friends and teammates.”

Cofield was also a member of MSU’s track and field team.

“I’m extremely sad that he passed,” said friend and teammate Brandon James.

He described Cofield as self-driven, “really smart,” and more.

“Self-driven, really smart, charming to the ladies and stuff like that- he was just a great person to be around,” James said.

But Jordan made lasting impressions before college, in high school too.

“He had a smile that would light up an entire classroom,” Taylor Ransome said.

Ransome was his high school teacher and a New-Town football fan, cheering Jordan on from the sidelines.

“He would also be encouraging his teammates and showing passion and when he scored it was like the whole sideline would light up, we were so excited about it, he was so electrifying to watch… he’s one of those kids you never forget about,” she said.

For those who knew Jordan, the university said support and counseling services will be available. Funeral arrangements have not been set.

Police are still investigating the crash.