LEXINGTON PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is investigating the murder of a man found shot Saturday night in St. Mary’s County.
He is identified as a man in his 30s from Prince George’s County, though his name is being withheld while police notify family members.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a call for shots fired in the area of Enterprise Road and N. Essex Drive in Lexington Park.
When they arrived they found a victim in a wood line and saw he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Police and responding St. Mary’s County EMS personnel gave emergency care. He was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and State Police crime scene technicians responded to conduct evidence collection and scene processing.
Police, K-9 units and a Maryland State Police helicopter searched the area throughout the night, and area residents were canvassed by investigators.
Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. Callers may remain anonymous.