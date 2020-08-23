CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As State Surpasses 104K Total Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Harford County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Rocks State Park, Talkers, Water Rescue

JARRETTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Emergency crews from several counties were called to help with a water rescue at Rocks State Park in Harford County.

Susquehanna Hose Company and the Anne Arundel Fire Department were two of those agencies.

It happened sometime before 7 p.m. Authorities say at least one man had his ankle stuck under a rock in the rapids.

Anne Arundel crews were recalled around 7:45 p.m.

 

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply