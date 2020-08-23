JARRETTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Emergency crews from several counties were called to help with a water rescue at Rocks State Park in Harford County.
Susquehanna Hose Company and the Anne Arundel Fire Department were two of those agencies.
It happened sometime before 7 p.m. Authorities say at least one man had his ankle stuck under a rock in the rapids.
#SHCo Swiftwater Team is assisting Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company with water rescue in the Rocks State Park. Crews are working to extricate a male that has ankle trapped under a rock within the rapids. Multiple swiftwater teams from the region have been requested to assist. pic.twitter.com/V5WBs15JBW
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) August 23, 2020
Anne Arundel crews were recalled around 7:45 p.m.