HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Twelve people were arrested in a sex trafficking sting in Hagerstown last week.
The Hagerstown Police Department with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and the FBI conducted a sex trafficking and prostitution detail on Thursday targeting both internet and street-level prostitution.
Twelve people were arrested during the sting. There names have not yet been released pending charges.
The department is working off tips and grant funding helps with operations cost.