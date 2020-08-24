CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up Again, ICU Cases Slightly Up As 500+ New Cases Reported Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
 BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in southwest Baltimore earlier Monday afternoon.

Southwest District officers were called to the 3200 block of Westwood Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at around 1:22 p.m.

Officers responded and found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Southwest District detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

