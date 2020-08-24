ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 500 new coronavirus cases were reported Monday in Maryland, as health officials report the COVID-19 positivity rate is up again.
State officials say the positivity rate is up to 3.27% from 3.13% Sunday, which had increased from Saturday.
Since Sunday, there were 567 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state, bringing the total to 104,669 cases over the span of the pandemic.
Of those cases, 407 patients remain hospitalized Monday. The number of ICU patients increased from 99 to 103.
A total of 3,554 Marylanders have died from the virus, two more since Sunday.
Nearly 1.8 million coronavirus tests were administered in the state with 1.14 million coming back negative.
A breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|381
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|8,011
|(221)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|14,072
|(435)
|16*
|Baltimore County
|14,788
|(565)
|23*
|Calvert
|764
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|479
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,651
|(117)
|3*
|Cecil
|765
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,278
|(91)
|2*
|Dorchester
|430
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,371
|(116)
|7*
|Garrett
|61
|Harford
|2,337
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,249
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|254
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|19,540
|(776)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|25,537
|(757)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|517
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,084
|(53)
|Somerset
|176
|(3)
|Talbot
|452
|(4)
|Washington
|1,237
|(32)
|Wicomico
|1,473
|(47)
|Worcester
|762
|(21)
|1*
|Data not available
|(7)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,788
|10-19
|7,274
|(1)
|20-29
|18,736
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|19,563
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|17,377
|(118)
|3*
|50-59
|15,485
|(287)
|16*
|60-69
|10,563
|(578)
|12*
|70-79
|6,439
|(879)
|26*
|80+
|5,444
|(1,619)
|75*
|Data not available
|(3)
|1*
|Female
|55,286
|(1,743)
|72*
|Male
|49,383
|(1,811)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|33,503
|(1,459)
|53*
|Asian (NH)
|1,928
|(131)
|6*
|White (NH)
|23,500
|(1,505)
|67*
|Hispanic
|25,343
|(413)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,590
|(38)
|Data not available
|15,805
|(8)
|4*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.