ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 500 new coronavirus cases were reported Monday in Maryland, as health officials report the COVID-19 positivity rate is up again.

State officials say the positivity rate is up to 3.27% from 3.13% Sunday, which had increased from Saturday.

Since Sunday, there were 567 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state, bringing the total to 104,669 cases over the span of the pandemic.

Of those cases, 407 patients remain hospitalized Monday. The number of ICU patients increased from 99 to 103.

A total of 3,554 Marylanders have died from the virus, two more since Sunday.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 104,669 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,794,703 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.27%. Number of persons tested negative: 1,142,924

Number of confirmed deaths: 3,554 pic.twitter.com/QiGWkiDNRs — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) August 24, 2020

Nearly 1.8 million coronavirus tests were administered in the state with 1.14 million coming back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

A breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 381 (20) Anne Arundel 8,011 (221) 10* Baltimore City 14,072 (435) 16* Baltimore County 14,788 (565) 23* Calvert 764 (27) 1* Caroline 479 (3) Carroll 1,651 (117) 3* Cecil 765 (30) 1* Charles 2,278 (91) 2* Dorchester 430 (5) Frederick 3,371 (116) 7* Garrett 61 Harford 2,337 (66) 3* Howard 4,249 (111) 6* Kent 254 (22) 1* Montgomery 19,540 (776) 39* Prince George’s 25,537 (757) 23* Queen Anne’s 517 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,084 (53) Somerset 176 (3) Talbot 452 (4) Washington 1,237 (32) Wicomico 1,473 (47) Worcester 762 (21) 1* Data not available (7) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,788 10-19 7,274 (1) 20-29 18,736 (23) 1* 30-39 19,563 (46) 6* 40-49 17,377 (118) 3* 50-59 15,485 (287) 16* 60-69 10,563 (578) 12* 70-79 6,439 (879) 26* 80+ 5,444 (1,619) 75* Data not available (3) 1* Female 55,286 (1,743) 72* Male 49,383 (1,811) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 33,503 (1,459) 53* Asian (NH) 1,928 (131) 6* White (NH) 23,500 (1,505) 67* Hispanic 25,343 (413) 10* Other (NH) 4,590 (38) Data not available 15,805 (8) 4*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.