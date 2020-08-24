CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up Again, ICU Cases Slightly Up As 500+ New Cases Reported Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The local race to find a coronavirus cure is getting some help.

Nearly 40 Maryland companies and organizations have secured more than $3 billion to make a vaccine, including Gaithersburg-based Novavax, which was just awarded more than $1.5 billion through “Operation Warp Speed.”

Another Maryland company, Emergent BioSolutions, has signed contracts with big companies like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

This comes as the University of Maryland School of Medicine begins the third phase trial of a vaccine.

