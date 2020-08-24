Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The local race to find a coronavirus cure is getting some help.
Nearly 40 Maryland companies and organizations have secured more than $3 billion to make a vaccine, including Gaithersburg-based Novavax, which was just awarded more than $1.5 billion through “Operation Warp Speed.”
Another Maryland company, Emergent BioSolutions, has signed contracts with big companies like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
This comes as the University of Maryland School of Medicine begins the third phase trial of a vaccine.
