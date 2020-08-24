Comments
ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have found the driver and his vehicle involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Essex.
Charges are pending after a review by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said Monday.
Police said a man was crossing Route 702 near Middleborough Road against the pedestrian signal just before 10 p.m. Saturday night when he was struck by the car, which made no attempt to stop and kept driving after striking him.
The victim has life-threatening injuries, police said.