BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students and families in Baltimore should wait until notified before going to schools to pick up their devices, Baltimore City Public Schools said Monday.
City Schools campuses will notify students and families through phone or email on the dates and times they can pick up their devices from the school before September 8.
They said families should not show up to the schools to get devices before that date.
Everyone picking up a hotspot must wear a face mask. For students under 18, only parents or guardians may pick up a hotspot with a valid student and government ID.
Students over age 18 will bring their student or government ID.
Charter school students are not eligible for a hotspot, they said. Families should contact their school directly to learn about their options.
More information about device and hotspot distribution may be found HERE.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
the next problem for the city will be when the laptops start disappearing, which won’t take long.