CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up Again, ICU Cases Slightly Up As 500+ New Cases Reported Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hundreds of midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy will live in dormitories at the nearby St. John’s College this fall, freeing up space at the academy for quarantine and isolation requirements that may be needed, the academy said Monday.

The two schools reached an agreement that will see 375 midshipmen move from Bancroft Hall to dorms at St. John’s for the fall semester.

St. John’s had previously announced it would shift to all-remote learning in the fall.

More details of the arrangement, including how the midshipmen will commute back and forth to the academy, are still being worked out.

