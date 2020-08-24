BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik on Monday took aim at Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in her speech for the Republican National Convention, accusing Democrats of taking Black voters for granted.
Klacik, whose recent campaign video of herself walking through a dilapidated neighborhood in Baltimore raked in millions of views and attention from the president himself, argued the Democratic Party, which has controlled Baltimore for decades, has “run this beautiful place right into the ground.”
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Maryland Congressional Candidate Kim Klacik To Speak At Republican National Convention
- Kimberly Klacik’s New Ad Draws National Attention For 7th District Race, But A Johns Hopkins Political Scientist Says Odds Are Still Long For Republican Win
- Republican Kimberly Klacik Says ‘Innovative Ideas’ Set Her Apart In 7th Congressional District Race
She said Black voters want safe neighborhoods, lower taxes and higher-paying jobs, which the Democrats won’t deliver.
“Joe Biden believes we can’t think for ourselves, that the color of someone’s skin dictates their political views,” Klacik said, an apparent reference to Biden’s comments in a May interview in which he said voters who are unsure whether to vote for him or President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”
“We’re not buying the lies anymore,” she continued. “You and your party have neglected us for far too long.”
In her roughly two-minute speech, Klacik urged Republicans to reach out to inner-city voters, saying she wants Baltimore to serve as an example the GOP can win in cities if they “deliver real results.”
“(Trump) is bringing the American spirit to life for all Americans,” she concluded. “I’m asking you to help President Trump complete this great American comeback, and then I’m asking you to help me start this great Baltimore comeback.”