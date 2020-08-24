BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A two-sport athlete at Morgan State was killed this weekend in a motorcycle crash.

Jordan Cofield was about to start his junior year at Morgan State, where classes begin in two weeks.

His mother broke the news on Facebook Sunday. Her son, a standout athlete, had died in a motorcycle crash.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night on I-795. Police said he was riding north just before the Owings Mills exit when he crashed and hit a guardrail.

“There’s really nothing other than a high rate of speed that points to the cause of this crash,” said Maryland State Police Spokesperson Elena Russo.

State police said he was riding with friends.

They are still awaiting autopsy results.

Cofield ran track and played football at Morgan State. In a statement, the University’s athletic director said the school’s community is heartbroken and saddened by the loss, saying in part:

“Jordan was an outstanding young man who touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the Cofield family, Jordan’s friends and teammates,”

Cofield was a wide receiver, catching a touchdown in the Bears’ first win last season. His head coach called him a “tremendous student-athlete,” and “great teammate.”

Cofield’s former teacher Taylor Ransome at New Town High School in Owings Mills remembers how mature he was.

“He’s one of those kids that you never, you never forget about,” Ransome said.

He was a two-time high school state champion in track, and just 20-years-old.

“The kid did everything. He literally was a kid who did everything and made everyone feel included,” Ransome said.

“I’m proud of him for what he accomplished in a short time and I’m sad he doesn’t have the opportunity to continue to bless us,” she added.

State police said Cofield’s friends got off at the Owings Mills exit on 795 and noticed he wasn’t with them. An investigation is ongoing.