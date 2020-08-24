CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up Again, ICU Cases Slightly Up As 500+ New Cases Reported Monday
By Rachel Menitoff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer was taken to a hospital and a police cruiser was hit by gunfire following a traffic stop in west Baltimore Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:37 p.m. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert and tried to stop a vehicle in the area.

One of the occupants in the vehicle then began shooting at police. The vehicle then fled, stopping on the West Lafayette Avenue and shooting at police again, the department said.

At least one officer fired their gun before the vehicle fled.

One officer was taken to Shock Trauma as a precaution.

Shortly afterward, police responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The victim reportedly told police they were shot in the 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue, though it’s unclear if that shooting is connected.

Police remain on the scene to investigate. The Baltimore Police Department’s Mobile Command Center is also in the area.

Rachel Menitoff

