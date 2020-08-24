Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There signs of economic recovery in Maryland, including at the Port of Baltimore.
The port’s July cargo numbers increased significantly. While down compared to 2019, cargo counts have grown steadily in recent months signaling a continued rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
In July, key categories seeing increases were autos/light trucks, general cargo, roll-on/roll-off containers.
The port has seen increases from many existing clients and businesses new to the port.
