GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Sunset Restaurant will close its doors at the end of September, the Glen Burnie establishment announced Monday.
“It is with great sadness that after 60 years of serving the community, Sunset Restaurant will close its doors on September 30, 2020,” they said in a Facebook post on Monday.
The restaurant said it has been a “very difficult and painful decision for the Fratt family,” who owns Sunset Restaurant, calling it the “heart and soul of our family for the last 60 years.”
They had anticipated celebrating their 60th anniversary, but the coronavirus pandemic caused unprecedented hardship, the post reads, saying the restrictions and regulations drove them to the decision.
They are accepting Sunset Gift Cards in their restaurant, bar and liquor store until the close of business on September 30, for purchases of food and beverages for dine-in or carry-out.
“The Fratt family is deeply appreciative of all of our staff for their years of hard work and dedication. We appreciate the support that you have shown us, especially during these challenging times,” they added.