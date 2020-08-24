Comments
ARNOLD, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly robbing another teen at gunpoint on Friday.
Officers responded for an armed robbery in the 1200 block of Green Holly Drive in Arnold at around 6:40 p.m. Friday night.
The suspect, Ezekiel Clay Garner, of Temple Hills, approached the 17-year-old victim, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The victim complied and the suspect fled.
Officers searched the area and found the suspect in the 900 block of Marine Drive. He tried to flee but was apprehended in the 1100 block of Mermaid Drive.
Police recovered the .40 caliber handgun, no injuries were reported.
The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.
Previous arrest for illegal firearm. If they don’t put this looser away he is going to do something even worse.