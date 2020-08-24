LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — William Morton was sitting in his living room Sunday evening at his home on Capital View Terrace in Landover when he started hearing gunfire outside his door.

“I just hear boom boom boom boom, like I heard it for three or four minutes,” he told WJZ Monday.

It was the sound of a shootout happening on his street that left three Prince George’s County police officers injured.

“This evening, I received a call that three of my officers were shot,” Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said Sunday during a press conference.

3 Prince George’s County Police Officers Shot In ‘Ambush’ While Responding To Call, 2 People In Custody

The officers initially arrived at a home on Capital View Terrace, just west of FedEx Field, responding to a call for a home invasion around 6:30 p.m.

Neighbors said, when officers arrived, they found two men racing away from the house and trying to drive off.

“I seen the police telling them to get outta the car,” said Morton, who watched from his home.

That is when the men started shooting at police from their car.

“Within minutes they arrived on the scene and within seconds they came under gunfire,” Velez said Sunday. “They were ambushed.”

Then bullets started flying.

One resident rushed outside to shoot the dramatic scene with her phone moments after the shooting took place.

“Oh my god, Oh my god,” you can hear her saying on the video.

She shared her videos exclusively with WJZ.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: moments after Sunday’s shootout, a neighbor shot this video from her doorstop as police were being rushed into ambulances. 3 officers were shot, PGC Police Chief said “they’re gonna be fine…they’re in good spirits” after being ambushed here on this street @wjz pic.twitter.com/AO4SFJHV1a — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) August 24, 2020

You can see one police officer on a stretcher being rushed to an ambulance and one man handcuffed, sitting on the curb.

Police apprehended two men who are now in custody and all three officers are being treated at Prince George’s Hospital. One officer underwent surgery Sunday.

“They’re gonna be fine; they are in good spirits,” Velez said Sunday.

“This could have been so tragic, so we’re grateful for the outcome,” said Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany Green.

Police were in the neighborhood collecting evidence and interviewing neighbors on Monday.

Authorities believe this investigation will likely go on for some time. But Morton said Sunday’s shootout is extremely unusual for this neighborhood.

“We really don’t have no problems like that,” he said.