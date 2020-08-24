Hi Everyone!

We are now officially starting this work week finally out of the “dog days of summer.”

You always hear about the “dog days.” They began on July 22nd and ended on August 22.

These are the days that traditionally are the summer season’s toughest. Traditionally, but not always. So why are they called the “dog days?”

Here is some good trivia to use: it has nothing to do with being dogged down by the heat. In reality, it is a reference to the sun being in the same region of the sky as the star Sirius. Sirius, if you look it up, is the brightest star visible from any part of the Earth. It is located in the constellation Canis Major, “the greater dog.”

Ergo the “dog days” and like may weather-related terms steeped in old almanac traditions. They are in our rear view mirror now and actually three times this week, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday — we will see temps at or ever so slightly below the normal of 84° and not too humid. Not “dog day” kinda days. With more like that hopefully on the way.

Coincidence? Maybe, but sometime just timing. I like to file occurrences like this under the title called “Don’t ya just love it when a plan comes together!” And after this hot summer we do!

MB!