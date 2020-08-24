CLINTON, MD. (WJZ) — Another mask giveaway event is happening this week, this time at the D. Leonard Dyer Health Center in Clinton.
The event, happening on Tuesday, starts at 10 a.m. and will continue while supplies last- all part of the Maryland Department of Health’s #MaskOnMaryland campaign.
“While we are enjoying the summer, we must remember to be safe and protect others by wearing a mask,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “Continue to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings to help drive down the state’s COVID-19 numbers.”
Marylanders do not have to exhibit symptoms, suspect they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus or have a doctor’s order to get tested at the health center.
Testing is available at the site Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We encourage everyone in our community to wear a mask, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to help make that happen through this event,” said Bob Ross, President of the Prince George’s County NAACP.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.