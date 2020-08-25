WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Numerous trains between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., have been delayed Tuesday afternoon due to what Amtrak called a “trespasser incident.”
Multiple Amtrak trains have been stopped or delayed, the agency said on Twitter. Passengers on Train 176 are being moved to another vehicle.
The Maryland Transit Administration said Trains 422, 435, 424 and 439 have been canceled due to “police activity” between New Carrollton and Union Station.
Update: MARC Penn 431 – Delay — Penn Line Train 431 (12:35 dpt Penn) is continuing to hold at New Carrollton Station due to police activity between New Carrollton and Union Station. Current delay is 25-30 minutes. The extent of d… https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7
— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) August 25, 2020
All trains will see “major delays this evening,” the agency said on its website.
