BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City FOP responded to Monday night’s incident between a suspect and a police officer, saying it’s “indicative of a city overrun by violence.”

A Baltimore police officer was taken to a hospital and a police cruiser was hit by gunfire after a suspect opened fire during a traffic stop in west Baltimore Monday night, police said.

Last night's shootout btw BPD officers and violent criminals in the WD is indicative of a city overrun by violence. Our brave officers are working with seriously reduced manpower per shift and a Commissioner who has zero ability to lead in the midst of such violence

The FOP spoke out Tuesday afternoon about the incident, saying that officers are working with “seriously reduced manpower” per-shift, and a commissioner who “has zero ability to lead in the midst of such violence.”

One officer was taken to Shock Trauma as a precaution.

The search for a suspect is still ongoing.

The shooting happened around 8:37 p.m. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert and tried to stop a vehicle in the area.

One of the occupants in the vehicle then began shooting at police. The vehicle then fled, stopping on the West Lafayette Avenue and shooting at police again, the department said.

“Someone fired at our officers from that vehicle,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “We then encountered that vehicle on a bridge, made a second encounter, someone stepped out, fired at officers again, and made good of their escape.”

Shortly afterward, police responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The victim reportedly told police they were shot in the 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue, though it’s unclear if that shooting is connected.

“We know the person said to have been shot from the area, but it’s still unknown if it’s connected,” Harrison said.

Dontrell Love lives near the scene of the shooting.

“Everywhere around west Baltimore, it’s common, and it’s like sickening,” Love told WJZ. “I’m definitely sick of it, everybody killing each other.”

“Sometimes, you know, we go through things, we don’t like the police, but I think the police are a good help in our communities, the right ones,” Love added.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.