BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a double shooting in northwest Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 3100 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 54-year old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
A short time later, a 26-year old man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Investigators believe both victims were in the 3100 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway when they were shot.
Detectives from the Northwest District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.