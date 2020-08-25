Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Department of Public Works employee died Tuesday.
A city official said the employee worked for the solid waste division.
In a statement, DPW spokeswoman Yolanda Winkler didn’t give specifics about what happened but shared condolences for the employee’s family.
“We have suffered a lost in DPW’s Solid Waste family today. We all share in this lost and offer our sincere condolences to the family.
We will not release any particulars regarding the loss of life of one our very own until family members are notified. We request that you respect the privacy of the family at this time.”
