BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You may not be able to head to a Ravens game and see Poe this fall, but Poe can now come to you! Sort of…
You can request to have the Ravens mascot crash your next Zoom meeting, party, practice or camp.
Visits will last up to 10 minutes and include activities with Poe.
Requests must be made online at least seven days in advance of the visit.
It costs $50 per appearance.
