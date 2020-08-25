Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 27-year-old woman was shot in northwest Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue.
Officers began to investigate and found a 27-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her body.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No word yet on her condition.
Detectives from the Northwest District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.