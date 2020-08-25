Hi Everyone,
Simple and to the point today. We are expecting rough weather later this afternoon. Some weather discussions I have read this morning actually use the words, “imminent” and “volatile,” while discussing severe thunderstorms in our forecast for later. Simple and to the point today: stay weather aware.
Maryland Weather: Severe Weather Possible Tuesday Afternoon Into Evening
The window of opportunity is 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. but an hour on either side cannot be dismissed.
Damaging wind gusts and hail are not out of the question, along with heavy downpours.
It is a cold front diving onto this very unstable air mass over the Mid-Atlantic that is to blame. Tomorrow will be a refreshing day and the cold front will be a blessing, but today a curse. Stay weather aware. Simple and to the point.
MB!