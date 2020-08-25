CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Back Beneath 100 As 377 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MAYO, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are searching for a person who is unaccounted for following a boat crash on the South River in Anne Arundel County Tuesday.

The collision happened just after 12:20 p.m. near Turkey Point. Two boats were involved, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.

One person suffered minor injuries on one boat; the occupants of the other boat weren’t hurt.

The fire department said the search is being switched from a rescue to a recovery effort.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene.

