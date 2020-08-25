MAYO, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are searching for a person who is unaccounted for following a boat crash on the South River in Anne Arundel County Tuesday.
The collision happened just after 12:20 p.m. near Turkey Point. Two boats were involved, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
Update #SouthRiver #TurkeyPoint | call received 12:23 p.m. | confirmed 2 boats involved each with 2 occupants | no injuries on the first boat, one minor injury and one unaccounted for on the 2nd boat. Dive Operations underway in conjunction with surface search by @MDSP aviation.
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) August 25, 2020
One person suffered minor injuries on one boat; the occupants of the other boat weren’t hurt.
The fire department said the search is being switched from a rescue to a recovery effort.
Update #SouthRiver #TurkeyPoint | Operations on the scene are transitioning from rescue to recovery with marine units and divers continuing the search for the missing occupant @annapolisfire @MDNRPolice @MDSP
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) August 25, 2020
Multiple agencies are responding to the scene.
