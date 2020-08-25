ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state added over 350 new coronavirus cases Tuesday as ICUs are once again under 100.
Since Monday, there were 377 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state, bringing the total to 105,046 cases over the course of the pandemic.
Of those cases, 411 are hospitalized, with 314 in acute care and 97 in ICUs, back down since Monday from 103.
At this time, a total of 3,564 people have died from the virus. Ten more Marylanders have died since Monday, officials say.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 105,046 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,807,573 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 3.25%.
Number of persons tested negative: 1,150,519
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,564 pic.twitter.com/S7txZZqXzk
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) August 25, 2020
The state has administered 1,807,573 coronavirus tests with a total of 1,150,519 coming back negative.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|387
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|8,037
|(222)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|14,110
|(435)
|16*
|Baltimore County
|14,823
|(569)
|23*
|Calvert
|766
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|480
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,655
|(117)
|3*
|Cecil
|766
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,306
|(91)
|2*
|Dorchester
|430
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,376
|(116)
|7*
|Garrett
|63
|Harford
|2,344
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,266
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|255
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|19,599
|(776)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|25,648
|(757)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|523
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,086
|(54)
|Somerset
|181
|(3)
|Talbot
|458
|(4)
|Washington
|1,241
|(32)
|Wicomico
|1,480
|(47)
|Worcester
|766
|(22)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
|6*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,803
|10-19
|7,322
|(1)
|20-29
|18,801
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|19,635
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|17,431
|(118)
|3*
|50-59
|15,559
|(287)
|16*
|60-69
|10,588
|(580)
|13*
|70-79
|6,455
|(884)
|26*
|80+
|5,452
|(1,622)
|77*
|Data not available
|(3)
|1*
|Female
|55,487
|(1,749)
|75*
|Male
|49,559
|(1,815)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|33,622
|(1,462)
|53*
|Asian (NH)
|1,936
|(132)
|6*
|White (NH)
|23,574
|(1,508)
|67*
|Hispanic
|25,419
|(413)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,610
|(38)
|Data not available
|15,885
|(11)
|7*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.