ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state added over 350 new coronavirus cases Tuesday as ICUs are once again under 100.

Since Monday, there were 377 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state, bringing the total to 105,046 cases over the course of the pandemic.

Of those cases, 411 are hospitalized, with 314 in acute care and 97 in ICUs, back down since Monday from 103.

At this time, a total of 3,564 people have died from the virus. Ten more Marylanders have died since Monday, officials say.

The state has administered 1,807,573 coronavirus tests with a total of 1,150,519 coming back negative.

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 387 (20) Anne Arundel 8,037 (222) 10* Baltimore City 14,110 (435) 16* Baltimore County 14,823 (569) 23* Calvert 766 (27) 1* Caroline 480 (3) Carroll 1,655 (117) 3* Cecil 766 (30) 1* Charles 2,306 (91) 2* Dorchester 430 (5) Frederick 3,376 (116) 7* Garrett 63 Harford 2,344 (66) 3* Howard 4,266 (111) 6* Kent 255 (22) 1* Montgomery 19,599 (776) 39* Prince George’s 25,648 (757) 23* Queen Anne’s 523 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,086 (54) Somerset 181 (3) Talbot 458 (4) Washington 1,241 (32) Wicomico 1,480 (47) Worcester 766 (22) 1* Data not available (10) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,803 10-19 7,322 (1) 20-29 18,801 (23) 1* 30-39 19,635 (46) 6* 40-49 17,431 (118) 3* 50-59 15,559 (287) 16* 60-69 10,588 (580) 13* 70-79 6,455 (884) 26* 80+ 5,452 (1,622) 77* Data not available (3) 1* Female 55,487 (1,749) 75* Male 49,559 (1,815) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 33,622 (1,462) 53* Asian (NH) 1,936 (132) 6* White (NH) 23,574 (1,508) 67* Hispanic 25,419 (413) 10* Other (NH) 4,610 (38) Data not available 15,885 (11) 7*

