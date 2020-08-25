BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Gallup poll released in early August revealed one in three Americans would not get a free, FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

As scientists race to produce a safe vaccine by next year, Americans remain skeptical about taking it.

“We’ve got to make as much open, honest and transparent outreach to the community to convince them that getting vaccinated is for their benefit and the benefit of the community,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in June.

But some Baltimore parents like Talesha Chester vow to never get the vaccine.

“I won’t get it if they do come out with one, and neither will my kids,” she said.

Her 5-year-old son, Taiven, has asthma, making him more at risk for the virus. Even so, she said she just doesn’t trust the vaccine.

Chester also doesn’t put much faith in the efficacy of flu vaccines.

Dr. Susan Lipton from Sinai Hospital said she didn’t get them either when she was younger. But then she got a bad case of the flu in her 20s and ended up on life support.

“I get the flu vaccines now,” Dr. Lipton said.

Aftaan White-Gross is on the fence about a COVID vaccine.

“I think I’m middle of the road,” she said Tuesday.

She’s more afraid about how fast these vaccines are being developed. Once a vaccine does become available, it will not have been around long enough for her to feel comfortable.

“Are you going to experience certain side effects?” she wondered.

Lipton agrees she’s also cautious for both her and her family.

“You’re going to have to convince me it’s safe but once I’m convinced, I want them protected,” she said.

Fauci said there’s a volunteer page available if anyone is interested in participating in a COVID clinical trail.

